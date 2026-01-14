Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Community Spotlight: Run Wild Missoula Marathon & Half Marathon seminars

Run Wild Missoula is offering marathon and half marathon training classes.
MISSOULA — Run Wild Missoula is offering marathon and half marathon training classes spanning nearly four months, from March 1st through June 28th.

"Marathon Curious" seminars are scheduled for January 15th and February 5th at 6:00 p.m. at Headwaters Foundation (119 W. Main in Missoula).

Watch Community Spotlight with Run Wild Missoula's executive director Trisha Drobeck for more information:

For more information about Run Wild Missoula's events click here.

