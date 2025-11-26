Community Spotlight: Small Business Saturday and Holidays on Higgins

MISSOULA — The Downtown Missoula Partnership has several events coming up, including Small Business Saturday.

Small Business Saturday takes place all day long on November 29 at businesses in downtown Missoula.

The Downtown Missoula Partnership is also promoting Holidays on Higgins on Saturday, December 6, as well as Teddy Bear Tea Parties, which take place on December 13 and December 14.

Free carriage rides are available every weekend in December in downtown Missoula.

