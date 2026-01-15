Community Spotlight: The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

MISSOULA — The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is offering AFSP 101 educational session on January 20 at 7:00 p.m. via Zoom.

Multiple walk events are planned including the Five Valleys Walk (planning meeting February 11), Construction Hike for Hope (May 19), and Five Valleys and Flathead Valley Walk (September 27 at Ogren Park Allegiance Field).

To learn more watch Community Spotlight with AFSP Montana Chapter Executive Director Katie Levine:

Community Spotlight: American Foundation For Suicide Prevention

For more information on these events click here: