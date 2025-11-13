The Clay Studio of Missoula will be hosting several events coming up.

Watch Community Spotlight:

Community Spotlight: The Clay Studio of Missoula

The holiday sale runs from December 5 through December 23. Weekday hours are 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday hours are 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

A holiday open house will be held on Saturday, December 13, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., featuring clay activities, pottery for sale, and more.

MTN

Winter session class registration opens up on November 12, with clay classes running from January 5 to March 15. Register online here.