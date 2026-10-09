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Community Spotlight: The F.A.B.A. Summit 2026

Community Spotlight FABA 2026 Photo
MTN News
Community Spotlight FABA 2026 Photo
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Mark your calendars as the F.A.B.A. (For Artists, By Artists) community is coming together for Summit 2026 on Oct. 24. It's a time for artists and creators to connect, collaborate, and inspire one another.

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Community Spotlight: The F.A.B.A. Summit 2026

Looking to ignite your creative spark alongside over 200 artistic professionals? You're in luck! Join artists, musicians, managers and collectors in Downtown Missoula on Saturday, Oct. 24. For more details and to purchase tickets for the Summit, visit F.A.B.A.'s website.

Community Spotlight FABA 2026 GFX

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