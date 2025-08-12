MISSOULA — The non-profit Wings program is raising money to purchase a property and give horses a permanent home.

Watch Community Spotlight to learn more:

Community Spotlight: The Wings Program

"The horses in Wings' care receive rehabilitation for physical and emotional problems, and training as necessary to be able to transition into a new permanent home," the organization's website states. "Some of our horses are sanctuary horses, meaning they are not available for adoption for various reasons including age or health. These horses participate in Equine Assisted Programs including Life Skills, Equine Assisted Growth and Learning, and Veterans programs.

Donations may be made here. Visit the organization's website for additional information.