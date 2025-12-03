Community Spotlight: UM Trio Upward Bound

MISSOULA — University of Montana TRIO Upward Bound is looking to raise awareness of available services and recruitment of first-generation students at Big Sky, Hellgate, and Sentinel high schools.

One-on-one tutoring is available weekly after school at Big Sky, Hellgate, and Sentinel. The Summer Academy — a free six-week simulation of the college experience at UM — is also available.

