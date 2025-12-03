Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Community SpotlightCommunity Spotlight

Actions

Community Spotlight: UM Trio Upward Bound

CS.jpg
MTN
CS.jpg
Posted
and last updated

MISSOULA — University of Montana TRIO Upward Bound is looking to raise awareness of available services and recruitment of first-generation students at Big Sky, Hellgate, and Sentinel high schools.

Watch Community Spotlight:

Community Spotlight: UM Trio Upward Bound

One-on-one tutoring is available weekly after school at Big Sky, Hellgate, and Sentinel. The Summer Academy — a free six-week simulation of the college experience at UM — is also available.

CS2.jpg

Click here to learn more about University of Montana TRIO Upward Bound.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader