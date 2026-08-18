The Western Montana Chapter of Safari Club International is a non-profit organization based in Missoula focused on wildlife conservation, hunter education, youth outdoor programs, and protecting local hunters' rights. Their 22nd Annual Banquet and fundraiser is scheduled for Thursday, August 27, 2026, at the Hilton Garden Inn.

Watch here to learn more about the Safari Club International's banquet:

Community Spotlight: Western MT Chapter of Safari Club International Banquet

Check out Western Montana Chapter of Safari Club International's website for more information.