Community Spotlight: Westside Theater and Bare Bait Dance

MISSOULA — Westside Theater, home to the full-season professional modern-contemporary dance company Bare Bait Dance, is expanding its Youth Programming starting this week.

The new youth programming, BODYCRAFT, runs from Feb. 3 until May 1, with enrollment open through Feb. 15.

Classes run on Tuesdays from 3:45 p.m. until 5 p.m., and on Fridays from 3:45 p.m. until 4:45 p.m.

The event offers young dancers and movers, ages 6-12, opportunities to explore movement and learn how to make dances. No prior experience is needed.