Community Spotlight: Wheels on the Bus fundraiser

Wheels on the Bus is holding a fundraiser for after-school programs in partnership with Missoula Parks and Recreation.
MISSOULA — Wheels on the Bus delivers hands-on ceramics to understand communities.

The organization makes space for creativity, no matter your location or resources.

Wheels on the Bus brings art into schools, while building connections, creativity and critical thinking.

Fundraising is underway for after-school programs in partnership with Missoula Parks and Recreation.

Call 406-370-9595 or email wheelsonthebusmissoula@gmail.com for additional information.

