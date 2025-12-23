Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Community Spotlight: Working Dogs for Conservation rescues high drive dogs and trains them to protect wildlife and wild places.
MISSOULA — Montana-based organization is using four-legged heroes to protect wildlife around the world.

Working Dogs for Conservation trains and deploys specially-trained dogs to help with conservation efforts both in the united states and internationally.

What makes their program unique is where they get their canine partners.
The group sources rehomed, rescued, and career change dogs for their conservation work. These dogs are trained for detection, tracking, and scent discrimination to help protect wild places.

Learn more here about Working Dogs for Conservation:

For more information visit Working Dogs For Conservation website.

