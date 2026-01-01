Community Spotlight: Working Dogs for Conservation protecting wildlife

MISSOULA — Working Dogs for Conservation rescues "high-drive" dogs and trains them to protect wildlife and wild places in Montana and around the world.

The group is seeking donations, which can be made here, by calling 406-924-9342 or via email at donate@wd4c.org.

