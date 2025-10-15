Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Community Spotlight: ZACC programs and events

MISSOULA - The Zootown Arts Community Center is offering several different events and programs in Missoula.

ZACC's monthly lunch hour dance party, which takes place on the third Friday of each month, will take place on Oct. 17 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

The Missoula Monster Project is open until Oct. 26 at the ZACC.

Additionally, Indigenizing the ZACC will take place during the month of November.

Click here for additional information about the Zootown Arts Community Center.

