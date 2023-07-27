CommunityContests Actions Facebook Tweet Email Glacier Symphony Pick 5 Giveaway Prev Next By: Scripps Content Posted at 1:43 PM, Jul 27, 2023 and last updated 2023-07-27 15:43:56-04 Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Morning News Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Morning News HeadlinesNewsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters Golf over 700 holes for $119!