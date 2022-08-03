Donations helping crews battling Elmo Fire

LAKESIDE - Neighbors in Northwest Montana are coming together to make sure the more than 300 fire personnel fighting the Elmo Fire have enough resources moving forward.

Glacier Perks in Lakeside has been taking anywhere between five to 10 truckloads a day of bottled water, Gatorade, non-perishable snacks and more to the Elmo Fire camp.

Mission Valley Elks Club in Polson has also started their second annual water drive hoping to collect 500 cases of water for firefighters through next Tuesday.

Glacier Perks Assistant Manager Marisal Jennings says businesses and community members from all across Flathead County are dropping off donations.

She says they plan to keep dropping off truckloads as long as the donations keep trickling in.