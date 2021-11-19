Guerrilla Turkey Drive nets turkeys and donations in Missoula

MISSOULA — People are opening their hearts to help the hungry again here in Missoula for the 27th annual Guerrilla Turkey Drive.

Organized by Cherry Creek Media and co-sponsored by KPAX-TV, the Guerrilla Turkey Drive benefits food banks and pantries throughout western Montana.

Thanks to our amazing viewers, as of 4 p.m., 870 turkeys and over $4,500 have been donated over this past week.

The Missoula Food Bank Friday afternoon picked up 468 of those donated turkeys.

Those turkeys will then be distributed to families in need on Sunday, Nov. 21 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Missoula Food Bank & Community Center, 1721 Wyoming Street.

Cherry Creek Media Operation Manager Chris Wolfe told MTN News all of the agencies that benefit from this turkey drive throughout Western Montana will meet their 2021 Thanksgiving goals.

The remaining donations will go to the Darby Bread Box, the Haven House in Hamilton, Pantry Partners in Stevensville, Mineral County Food Bank that services Superior and St. Regis, and Missoula Head Start.

