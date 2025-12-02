Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KPAX 2025 Holiday Food Drive
MISSOULA — The spirit of giving is alive in Western Montana.

KPAX and First Security Bank have teamed up for our annual holiday food drive.

You can help families in need this holiday season by dropping off non-perishable food items or cash donations at any First Security Bank location across Western Montana.

Every donation stays right here in our community, going directly to local food banks.

It's an easy way to spread holiday cheer and make sure no one goes hungry this season.

Click here to find to First Security Bank branch location near you.

