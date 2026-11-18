When an overdose happens, knowing what to look for and what to do next can make all the difference.

In this week's Mental Health Monday, Miss Montana Adela Harris sits down with Anne from Recovery Centers of Montana to discuss how to recognize a possible opioid overdose and why it's important to act quickly.

Someone experiencing an overdose may be unresponsive or impossible to wake, have slow or stopped breathing, make unusual gurgling or snoring sounds, or show discoloration around the lips or fingernails. If an overdose is suspected, the message is simple: treat it as a medical emergency.

Call 911, administer naloxone or Narcan if available and appropriate, follow instructions from emergency dispatchers and remain with the person until help arrives.

The conversation also challenges the stigma surrounding addiction, emphasizing that substance use disorder is a treatable medical condition. People survive overdoses, recover and rebuild their lives every day, and sometimes that second chance begins because someone nearby recognized the warning signs and chose to act.

Mental Health Monday is sponsored by Recovery Centers of Montana.