Stress often gets a bad reputation, but not all stress is harmful. In fact, some stress can help us grow.

In this week's Mental Health Monday, Miss Montana Adela Harris talks with Anne from Recovery Centers of Montana about positive stress and the role it can play in motivation, confidence and personal growth.

Positive stress, sometimes called "eustress," is the body's natural response to a challenge. It can sharpen our focus, motivate us to prepare and help us adapt to new experiences.

Starting a new job, preparing for an important event or learning a difficult skill can all create stress. While those experiences may make us feel nervous or uncomfortable, they can also leave us feeling excited and motivated. That stress can push us to prepare, perform and accomplish something we might otherwise avoid.

One important difference between healthy and unhealthy stress is our ability to recover. Healthy stress tends to be manageable, allowing us to return to a sense of balance afterward. When stress becomes constant, overwhelming or begins interfering with our health and daily functioning, it may be time to pay closer attention.

The goal isn't necessarily to live a stress-free life. Instead, learning how to navigate life's challenges can help us recognize when stress is pushing us to grow and when it's becoming too much.

Mental Health Monday is brought to you by Recovery Centers of Montana. For more information, visit RecoveryCentersInMontana.com or call 406-800-4357.

