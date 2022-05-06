Missoula Gives, Bitterroot Gives fundraiser continues Friday

MISSOULA - One of the biggest fundraisers of the year for many Missoula area non-profits is continuing on Friday.

Missoula Gives in conjunction with Bitterroot Gives is an initiative of the Missoula Community Foundation to help raise money for nearly 200 non-profits.

The 26-hour online effort helps connect people to causes they care about.

It's an impressive list — ranging from from animal protection, mental health programs, fighting child and drug abuse, to helping out the local arts and entertainment communities.