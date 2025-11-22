Missoula takes home Can the Cats win

MISSOULA — Missoula has won this year's Can the Cats and Can the Griz title, bringing in 1.09 million pounds/dollars, with Bozeman trailing slightly behind with 1.02 million.

There was record momentum in this year’s community-wide food and fund drive, with a total of over 2 million pounds/dollars raised for the two communities this year.

The University of Montana led major efforts this year, including a city-wide Stuff the Bus event at 11 grocery stores that collected more than 11,000 pounds of food and $5,000.

Support from title sponsors First Interstate Bank, Albertsons, and the Missoula PaddleHeads helped drive participation across Missoula.

“Missoula truly showed up to fight hunger and to Can the Cats this year,” said Amy Allison, Executive Director of Missoula Food Bank & Community Center. “This is by far a record for both communities. We’re in awe.”

“When both communities show up like this, hunger doesn’t stand a chance,” said Missoula Food Bank & Community Center Director of Development Jessy Lee. “December is a critical time for both Bozeman and Missoula pantries, and the energy from the Can the Cats victory fuels an incredible start to our 40th Annual Holiday Drive. Every gift made this next month keeps shelves stocked and families supported far beyond the holidays. This success sets us up for a powerful year of feeding our neighbors.”

Can the Cats is a long-standing tradition that pairs the Brawl of the Wild rivalry with a shared mission to reduce hunger. Missoula and Bozeman communities compete each November to collect nonperishable food and monetary donations for their local food banks. Click here for more information.