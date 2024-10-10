KPAX's One Class at a Time

HONORING WESTERN MONTANAS' AMAZING TEACHERS

Educators do the important work of building and shaping young minds, so they become contributing, productive citizens. These teachers also go above and beyond to ensure they offer a nurturing and safe space for kids to learn, to keep the curriculum exciting, and to build connections. Many teachers spend a ton of their own money on outfitting their classrooms, providing snacks and incentives for students, and so much more.

One Class at a Time is an opportunity to give back. Thanks to a grant funded by Noller Automotive Supercenter in Kalispell, we're giving away a grant to one teacher each month throughout 2025.

This grant can go a long way to helping a classroom and take some stress off our educators!

Submit your nomination below for the deserving teachers in your life. Nominations will be evaluated by an independent committee and awards will be given monthly.

Watch KPAX morning news to see which teacher receives the One Class at a Time Grant.

