Flathead girls sell lemonade to help veterans in need

KALISPELL — Three girls in Kalispell recently teamed up to sell lemonade with proceeds helping Flathead veterans in need.

The hard work of Dearylin age 7, Shelby age 6, and Reagan age 5 earned $400 for the Northwest Montana Veterans Food Pantry.

Northwest Montana Veterans Food Pantry Community Outreach Coordinator Cinnamon Davis Hall said the check came as a surprise when delivered on Monday.

Davis Hall said the money will go directly toward buying food and personal care items for veterans in need. She also thanked the girls and their families for thinking about those less fortunate in the Flathead.

“I was so proud of the girls for giving back to the community and giving back to the veterans like that, and the parents for raising such good families and good kids to want to give back,” said Davis Hall.

The food pantry has been serving veterans in need in the Flathead for more than 20 years.

