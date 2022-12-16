Flathead 'Battle of the Badges' to raise money for Salvation Army

KALISPELL - The Kalispell Police Department and the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office will be competing to raise money in Kalispell’s first-ever Battle of the Badges.

Officers will be ringing the bell for the Salvation Army’s red kettle fundraiser. KPD will be ringing at Smiths and the Sheriff’s Office will be at Rosauers from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The Salvation Army reports they are behind average in the number of funds they have raised through the red kettles this year. They need support from the community to provide services through the holidays and into next year.

“It's good to have community involvement and that's what we're about is community getting more and more people involved. The more you get involved the more exciting it becomes and then people want to join the team and be a part of it,” said Major Larry J. Feist, Salvation Army Kalispell Administrator.

Show your support for your favorite law officials and donate at one of the red kettles on Saturday.