New Flathead nonprofit helping homeless survive winter

Winters Kitchen 319723164_5783566131702769_4516887232889967469_n.jpg
Winter's Kitchen
Posted at 12:15 PM, Dec 30, 2022
KALISPELL - Winter is a hard time for the homeless community and a new nonprofit in the Flathead is trying to make life a little better for this community.

Winter’s Kitchen and its volunteers team up every Sunday to host a potluck-style meal.

Not only do they hold this potluck meal, but they also send volunteers out to reach the homeless in their area and make sure they are fed.

Their goal is to connect with people in this community and learn their stories.

Winter’s Kitchen is looking for more volunteers and donations.

You can visit the Winter’s Kitchen Community Feed Facebook page to learn more about the cause.

View their flyer that shares information on how to get involved.

