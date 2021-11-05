Salute to Service: Flathead volunteers come together to support veterans

KALISPELL — More than 60 volunteers from Flathead and Lake counties helped winterize Camp Ponderosa, a camp retreat and learning center for local veterans.

The 79-acre camp near Swan Lake is managed by the Northwest Montana Veterans Food Pantry in Kalispell.

Northwest Montana Veterans Food Pantry Community Outreach Director Cinnamon Davis Hall says the camp offers veterans a place to decompress and come together during camp retreats and community gatherings.

Davis Hall said volunteers came together to winterize the camp including cutting firewood, cleaning paths and buildings, tearing down an old chicken coop and more.

She said the extra effort goes a long way toward making the space operable come spring. Davis Hall added the clean-up event shows how much the local community cares about their veterans.

“Our community is so supportive, and it just feels like every time we have a need we find somebody that jumps up and says yeah I’m here to help you, this Flathead Valley is an awesome supporter, and it has been for the 20 years that we’ve been doing the veterans food pantry,” said Davis Hall.

