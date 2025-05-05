Glacier Area Spring Games holds events for local Special Olympic athletes

KALISPELL — The Chrissy Siefke Memorial Glacier Area Spring Games brought out many Special Olympic athletes from Northwestern Montana, and they all got to experience the spirit of friendly competition.

For over 40 years, the Games have been a staple of northwest Montana, offering events for athletes with a wide spectrum of abilities.

Glacier Area Spring Games hold events for local Special Olympic athletes

The game’s director, Terri Siefke, says these games set out a goal every year to make sure all athletes have a game they can compete in.

“Athletes just love being out here, being with people like themselves,” Siefke said. “And being treated normal, and that's what this is all about.”

For the athletes, leveling the playing field has been what keeps people like Kyler Morison coming back to the games year after year.

“I can play the tournament at my own level and I can just be with my friends and play at my own level,” Morison said, “instead of trying to play at some of the higher levels that I know I'm not going to make in some of those tournaments.”

Sometimes playing at your own level requires help from others, like how Tucker Negron helps his teammate Michael, who is visually impaired, throw a bocce ball to the correct spot.

“It makes you feel good,” Negron said. “Not only do you volunteer to help your own teammates, but you can also help other athletes who don't understand.”

Whether the athletes were helping or just participating in their own sports, everyone who comes to these games considers each other family.

“It's amazing how we can set up something for a couple of days where we can have like a reunion,” Morison said. “I know it's not called a family reunion, but getting together with all these people who you know and have fun, that's the whole point, pretty much.”

The Special Olympics Montana State Summer Games will be held in Billings, May 14-16.

