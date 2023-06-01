Special Olympics Montana raffle winner receives new pickup truck

GREAT FALLS — Special Olympics Montana conducted a raffle drawing in Bozeman on Friday, May 19, 2023, and announced the winners of several prizes.
The annual event of selling the $20 tickets resulted in 123,335 tickets being sold and raised more than $650,000 in sales and donations for Special Olympics Montana.
The grand prize — a 2023 Chevy Silverado pickup truck - went to Adam Bagger of Livingston, and on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, Bagger was in Great Falls to pick up his new ride at City Motors.
Bagger said of the annual fundraiser: "I just think this tradition is so amazing, almost 30 years strong. Special Olympics Montana, building awareness and raising funds for a mission and cause that is truly quite something for this great state of ours."
Here is the full list of winners:
- Adam Bagger of Livingston: 2023 Chevy Silverado
- Rachel Munson of Lewistown: $5,000 cash
- Erik Ulmer of East Helena: $1,500 SCHEELS Gift Card
- Roland Green: $1,000 Murdoch’s Gift Card
- Russ Riebe of Dillon: $1,000 Town Pump Gift Card
- Stan Jones of Kalispell: $1,000 Town Pump Gift Card
- Steve Hurd: $1,000 Town Pump Gift Card
- Vallie Automotive of Billings: 4 tires up $1,000 Tire Rama
- Frank NezPerce of Helena: 1 pizza per month for 1 year Pizza Hut
- Bryan Deats: 1 pizza per month for 1 year Pizza Hut
- Paula Kindel of Eureka: 1 pizza per month for 1 year Pizza Hut
- Danette Gilboy: 1 pizza per month for 1 year Pizza Hut
- Melisa Crosby of Butte: 1 pizza per month for 1 year Pizza Hut
Winners have been — or will be — contacted directly by Special Olympics Montana.