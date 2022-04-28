Watch
Coroner's inquest underway for Missoula man killed in officer-involved shooting

Katie Miller/MTN News
A Coroner's Inquest is underway in connection with the death of Johnny Lee Perry II.
Posted at 9:14 AM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 11:58:50-04

MISSOULA — UPDATE: 9:52 a.m. - April 28, 2022

Thursday's coroner's inquest began with Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Coroner Jessie Billquist-Jette speaking.

The jury was then shown body and dash-cam video footage of the incident.

Perry Inquest Video Footage

(first report: 9:14 a.m. - April 28, 2022)

A coroner inquest is underway Thursday in Missoula District Court for an officer-involved shooting that killed a Missoula man.

The shooting happened on August 29, 2021, when Missoula County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a disturbance in the Southside road area west of Missoula, involving a man swinging a machete and making threats.

According to a press release from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office at the time, deputies tried to communicate with the suspect, identified as Johnny Lee Perry II of Missoula.

After multiple non-lethal attempts to de-escalate the situation, deputies shot Perry and he was injured. He later died in the hospital.

The Ravalli County Coroner's Office conducted the coroner investigation, which is common practice when another agency's personnel are involved in a custodial death.

MTN News will have updates throughout the day.

