MISSOULA-arlier today the Ravalli county sheriffs office posted on Facebook that there was an active structure fire on Thousand Acre road in Corvallis and asked the public to use alternative routes. Later the sheriffs office posted that all fire responders were clear from the scene. We are working to get any information that is available.
Corvallis Fire Department responds to fire on Thousand Acre Road
Posted at 9:44 PM, Mar 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-31 23:44:00-04
