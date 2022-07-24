Crews battling 6 wildland fires west of Missoula

UPDATE: 8:19 p.m. - July 23, 2002

MISSOULA - According to the latest update from the Frenchtown Rural Fire District (FRFD), crews are contending with an estimated six fires north and east of the Wye.

The six different fires are located along the railroad tracks in the area.

FRFD notes that no homes have been evacuated and additional crews have arrived at the fires.

According to an online map from the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, what is being called the Polecat Fire was reported shortly after 5 p.m. and has burned a total of 200 cares.

(second report: 7:47 p.m. - July 23, 2022)

MISSOULA - A large grass fire is burning in the area of the Wye west of Missoula.

The fire is burning to the east of Highway 93 just north of the Wye.

The Frenchtown Rural Fire District earlier reported some homes in the area were being threatened.

Two helicopters and two small planes have been dropping water and retardant on the fire.

(first report 6:18 p.m. - July 23, 2022

MISSOULA - Homes are being threatened by a series of wildfires burning near the Wye west of Missoula.

Frenchtown Rural Fire District spokesman Mel Holtz says crews are responding to four small fires in the area.

One fire is estimated at around four acres, and one was approximately 10 acres as of Saturday evening.

The fires are occurring in an area between Indreland Road to Tucker Lane.

The Missoula Rural Fire District, Arlee, and the East Missoula fire departments have been called to the scene — as well as the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, and the US Forest Service.

Two helicopters can be seen in the area. Holtz said two additional single-engine air tankers have been requested.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.