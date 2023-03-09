Dairy Queen has a new churro-dipped cone that’s perfect for summer

Dairy Queen is kicking off spring with a handful of treats, including a new dipped cone flavor.

The Churro Dipped Cone starts with a vanilla soft-serve cone that is then dipped in churro-flavored cone coating. Before the coating hardens, it is sprinkled with cinnamon-sugar topping.

The cone flavor is beginning to roll out nationwide. While DQ doesn’t say how long it will be around, they are suggesting enjoying the treat by the pool, so it sounds like it will be around at least through the summer.

Dairy Queen said on their website. “Nothing goes better with pools, parks, and ballgames,” and noted that the cone could become “a permanent item on this summer’s adventure agenda.”

Dairy Queen

DQ’s other spring treats were announced weeks ago. They include the return of the Mint Brownie Blizzard and a new Under the Rainbow shake for St. Patrick’s Day.

The shake, which will be on the menu until March 17, blends vanilla soft-serve ice cream with strawberry flavor and rainbow sprinkles. The shake is then garnished with whipped topping and even more rainbow sprinkles, which DQ says “captures the magic of a rainbow in a cup.”

Dairy Queen

For those looking for a caffeine boost this spring, new menus have also launched at both Starbucks and Dunkin’ and include a handful of new coffees.

Starbucks’ spring addition is a new Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew that features cinnamon and caramel flavors swirled into Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew. The drink is finished with cinnamon sweet cream cold foam and a dusting of cinnamon dolce topping.

Dunkin’s spring menu includes even more new items, like a Caramel Chocolate Cold Brew, a Carrot Cake Muffin and an Irish creme-flavored coffee for Dunkin’ Rewards members. Dunkin’ says the Caramel Chocolate Cold Brew has flavor notes of caramel and milk chocolate, while the Irish creme-flavored coffee has a “velvety flavor with sweet creme and vanilla.”

Are you ready to say goodbye to winter treats and hello to spring flavors?

