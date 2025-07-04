Amazing fall travel deals you can snag right now

Now is a great time to pack your bags for a vacation this fall.

Katy Nastro, travel expert for the travel app Going, says that economic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions have people traveling less this year, which is leading to some of the lowest airfares in several years.

Geopolitical politics are actually hurting inbound tourism to the U.S.,” she says. “A byproduct of all of that is we're seeing really incredible flight deals.”

Some international flights for half price

As a result, it’s a great time to book for international travel.

“Really affordable fares that we're seeing for this fall are New York to Dublin for $283 round trip,” she says.

Many other cities have flights to London or Paris for around $700, about half the price of last year,



Traveler Kim Alford said she’s noticed lower prices on airfare. "They are cheaper than in recent years, so I'm excited about that,” she says.



Bloom Weber who was checking in for her flight, said she’s paying $200 less than last summer for a flight to Dallas. "For round tip, we are paying 300 dollars, 330, something like that.”

Not just airfares on sale



Nastro also found that fewer travelers means there are lower costs on other parts of a trip.

“Also, hotel prices start to come down, experiences become more affordable in these really popular cities,” she said.



Yet, Nastro cautions that it’s best not to wait until the last minute to book a trip for the fall.

“Going into the winter holidays, we don't want people thinking that just because airfare is cheap at the moment, that it's going to be cheap at the exact time that you're looking to buy for those really busy seasons,” she says.

That means a super low price in October may be gone by mid December.



So, when you see a great deal, it’s best to book it, and not wait much longer.

That way, you don’t waste your money.



