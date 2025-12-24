Last-minute Christmas shopping? Where to find gifts when many stores are closed

The clock is ticking for Christmas shoppers, with many retailers limiting store hours on Christmas Eve.

But don't panic – there are plenty of options for finding last-minute gifts or supplies before Christmas morning arrives.

Grocery stores a Christmas Eve lifeline

Whether you need a few more stocking stuffers or perhaps some final ingredients for Christmas brunch, a local grocery store can be a great help to desperate shoppers.

"You forgot something? It's Christmas Eve? You come to IGA," said Heather Frye, marketing director at the Rivertown IGA.

She suggests hitting the bakery aisle for tasty but quick gift options like cookies, cakes, or pies.

For something a little more sophisticated than baked goods, consider wine paired with a corkscrew. It doesn't have to break the bank – some wine bottles cost as little as $7.99.

"Who wouldn't like a beautiful bottle of wine for a Christmas gift?" Frye said.

For young adults who might be bored by traditional clothing gifts, grocery stores offer other options like party packs of Fireball.

For non-drinkers, check out the housewares aisle for practical gifts like cookie platters, calendars, and festive Christmas cups.

Frye added that IGA sells easy-to-forget party supplies like favors, plates, or tablecloths.

"You’re at home, baking those homemade cookies, you got to put it in a beautiful tin...we’ve got plenty of them," Frye said.

Convenience stores stay open longer

If the supermarket is closed, don't rule out convenience stores for last-minute gifts. Some stores stay open on Christmas Day, providing shopping opportunities when everything else is closed.

"We’re here to serve all the community," said Ameristop convenience store manager Mac Patel.

Gift ideas from a convenience store or gas station include:



Lottery tickets

Wine, beer, and liquor gift sets

Chocolates and candy sets

Small toys, keychains, and stuffed animals

Small electronics like chargers or headphones

Gift cards

Gloves

Emergency car supplies like road flares or washer fluid

Dollar stores offer budget-friendly solutions

In a pinch, dollar stores can be your Christmas miracle for stocking stuffers or last-minute party and kitchen supplies.

These stores typically carry gift wrap, holiday bags, party supplies, foil pans, and even cleaning products for holiday hosts.

"These are going to help stretch that holiday budget," said Stephanie Carls, retail insights expert with RetailMeNot.

Frye says presentation is key to making any last-minute purchase look thoughtful.

"You put it in a bag, put a bow on it, Merry Christmas!" Frye said, and that way, you don’t waste your money.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

