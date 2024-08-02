What to buy in August, and what to wait for Labor Day to buy

Back-to-school will dominate many of the deals you'll see in stores during the month of August but as you hit the stores, you may find some other great deals that could surprise you.

Mom Laurie Gormley hopes for some good sales this month, saying August shopping can bust the budget.

"My kids want Nike," she said, explaining that they want name-brand clothing.

The good news: some stores are trying to help. Kohl's manager Kerry Clark says they are stocked with fall fashion.

"We've got sales on everything here," she said.

And summer clearance items are marked down even more.

"It could range anywhere from 25 to 50 percent off, plus coupons and discounts," Clark said.

Back-to-school sales plus more

Samantha Gordon, who tracks deals for Consumer Reports, says many August deals are straight from a back-to-school shopping list.

"Whether that's new tech gadgets, like a new pair of headphones, or a new laptop or maybe a printer, you're going to see a lot of discounts in that space."

She says you will also find discounts on small appliances, "Things like coffee makers, air fryers."

Gordon said you should keep your eyes peeled for end-of-season markdowns on summer essentials like beach towels or beach chairs, and stock up for next summer.

But some things cheaper on Labor Day weekend

But Gordon said you may want to think ahead to Labor Day sales, which she expects to start early.

"What often happens is those discounts will get a little bit better, closer to the holiday," Gordon explained.

"So if you can wait, it might be better to wait until Labor Day weekend itself. You'll see discounts on mattresses, that will hit some of their best prices of the year. Grills tend to be on sale for Labor Day," she added.

Labor Day also brings great sales on home appliances and furniture as well.

Consumer Reports lists all the hottest August deals HERE.

Shopper Mirium James, checking out at Kohl's, said, "We all need a break!"

And you may get a break in August, so you don't waste your money.

________________________________

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com