Drummond-Philipsburg gets ready for 8-Man championship with support of 2 communities

DRUMMOND — It has been a magical season for the Drummond-Philipsburg co-op of Flint Creek as it takes an undefeated record all the way to the 8-Man state championship game on Saturday.

While this program is no stranger to the title game, Titans coach Jason Ostler said the players have been eager to go back for the first time since 2021.

“Just the willingness to work, put in the extra effort, and just come out and outwork everybody we've played against,” Ostler said. “We've played some great teams and these kids have just worked and worked and worked.”

If you ask the players, it is clear why they have worked so hard all season, as this team wants to win for the small communities that came together to make this team possible.

Titans running back and linebacker Austin Knoeller said winning for a small town is extra special.

“This is the best thing I've ever had in my life,” Knoeller said. “My stepdad brought us out here before he passed away. He wanted to give me the small-town experience, and he really did, and I love him to death for that."

“We're all friends, we all know each other, and they all come out here to support us. We all know each other by name and everything.”

No matter what happens on Saturday, the two communities that make up Drummond-Phlipsburg will be proud of what these players have already accomplished.

“It's made two towns one community, really,” Ostler said. “These guys have just come together, and they do the work for you. These kids don't know anything about being anything but the Flint Creek Titans, and they've been watching it since they were little kids.”

Drummond-Philipsburg will kick off against unbeaten Scobey in the 8-Man championship game on Saturday at 1 p.m.

