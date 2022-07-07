Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler Easily Produces All Sorts Of Hairstyles

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

The Dyson Airwrap Complete has gone viral on social media platforms like TikTok, where videos about the product have received billions of views. It’s easy to see why these videos are so popular, as it can be mesmerizing to watch these influencers demonstrate how sleek, stylish and flawlessly curled their hair looks after using this styling tool.

The styler boasts intelligent heat control that does not go beyond about 300 degrees Fahrenheit. It uses air to attract and wrap the hair, while negative ions help reduce static. The styling tool even has a “cool shot” setting to set the style when you’re done.

As its name suggests, the Dyson Airwrap Complete, which is $765.95 on Amazon, includes everything you need to attain a variety of hairstyles. The storage case contains a non-slip mat, the styling tool and several different attachments, including the following:

Airwrap barrels in two sizes to create voluminous curls or waves

A soft smoothing brush for a smooth blowout that is gentle on your scalp

A round volumizing brush to shape fine, flat hair

A pre-styling dryer that dries hair from wet to damp, making it easier and faster to style

People who have purchased the tool, which has an average rating of 4.4 stars out of 5, say it is easy to use, worth the money and creates long-lasting curls. One customer, who called it a game-changer, shared photos of the results achieved using the Dyson Airwrap Complete.

“The best thing that can happen to your hair,” she wrote. “It does cost a lot but think of it as an investment because you will save so many trips to the hairdresser. I love it and I highly recommend it.”

Although it is a popular styling tool, there’s no denying that the expense of the Dyson Airwrap Complete is not for every budget. Fortunately, several other highly-rated hairstyling products allow you to dry, curl, straighten and smooth your tresses at a significantly lower price. Check out some of the most-loved alternatives.

This multifunctional hair dryer brush has four different attachments for drying, volumizing, curling and straightening hair. The Inglam 4-in-1 blowout brush, available for $90.99, uses negative ion technology to reduce static and leave hair shiny and healthy-looking. It has three heat settings, including a cool setting to lock in your style.

More than 1,400 customers have rated this product, giving it an average rating of 4.2 stars out of 5. They love the brush attachments, ease of use and drying power this styling tool provides.

“It heats up fast,” wrote a reviewer who shared a photo of the curls the blowout brush created. “I tried all of the wands immediately on different pieces of hair and loved each one (This also created a super cute messy look that I will try again, handle with care), especially the biggest and smallest ones.”

Several reviewers recommend using the heat glove provided when styling hair with this tool, as they had burned their fingers when they failed to wear the glove.

The Infinitipro by Conair, $43 on Amazon, lets you dry and style in one easy step. It has a 1.5-inch hot air brush that provides a salon-worthy blowout at home. Advanced ionic technology gives you two times the shine and three times the frizz control of other hair dryers — and without causing as much damage to your hair.

More than 20,900 customers have rated this hairstyling tool, giving it an average rating of 4 stars out of 5. They say this hot air brush makes at-home blowouts easy and they like that they can dry and style their hair using a single tool.

“I use this and it smooths my hair and makes it soft and manageable, while curling the ends,” wrote one reviewer. “It’s like getting a salon blowout every morning. It is so much easier to use than a round brush with a hair dryer.”

However, a recurring note from those with thicker hair is that it can take a long time to dry their locks completely. Some recommend waiting until hair is partially dry to use the styling tool. Others start with a traditional blow dryer and then finish styling with the Infinitpro.

More than 307,000 customers have rated this hot air brush, which has an average rating of 4.6 stars out of 5. The Revlon One-Step Volumizer, $39 on Amazon, has a non-detachable brush that creates volume while drying and smoothing your hair. Three heat settings include a cool option, and the ionic technology plus ceramic barrel minimizes frizz and damage.

Many reviewers say that this tool significantly decreases the time it takes to style their hair and that they can achieve salon-level results at home. They also say that it works great on curly hair.

“So amazing! This got my hair so straight,” said one customer, who shared this photo showing the results of using the hot air brush. “I have 4a hair type not the easiest to blow dry straight, but this did the trick!”

Reviewers say that the brush gets quite hot. As a result, many recommend applying a heat protection product before use, and some also suggest using a heat glove.

Would an all-in-one drying and styling tool make your life easier?

