Elmo Fire update: Sunday, Aug. 7

ELMO - The Elmo Fire has reached 30 percent containment Sunday. It has grown to 21,327 acres.

Updated evacuations for Sunday are as follows:

Evacuation orders have been lifted for residents along Lake Mary Ronan Road (Hwy 352) west of Dayton Creek Road. This area will remain under pre-evacuation warning and open to residents and guests only.

Camp Tuffit/West Shore Road remains under evacuation order and is closed to all traffic.

Residents of Chief Cliff Lane, Black Lake Road, Big Meadows Road, and Dayton Creek Road remain under pre-evacuation warning and open to residents only.

Speed limits will be reduced to 35 mph on Lake Mary Ronan Road (Hwy 352).

The Proctor dump will be open to Lake County residents with normal operating hours.

Closures remain in effect for the Boat Ramp at the Elmo Fishing Access site and Lake Mary Ronan State Park.

Five homes and a total of eight structures have been lost to the blaze.

The Montana Red Cross is operating evacuation centers at Polson High School and Somers Middle School. Additional information can be found by calling 1-800-272-6668.

The Elmo Fire started on July 29, off of Montana Highway 28 around mile marker 39, west of Elmo. The blaze started in grass and made its way into the timber north of Highway 28.

The CSKT Division of Fire has announced that all lands on the Flathead Indian Reservation will move into Stage I fire restrictions beginning on Friday morning.