Actress Olympia Dukakis, who won Oscar for 'Moonstruck' performance, dies at 89

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Actress Olympia Dukakis attends the premiere of "Diana" hosted by The Cinema Society, Linda Wells and Allure Magazine at the SVA Theater on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2013 in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Olympia Dukakis
Posted at 2:32 PM, May 01, 2021
NEW YORK, N.Y. – Olympia Dukakis, the Oscar-winning actress, has died at the age of 89, according to her family.

Her brother, Apollo Dukakis, confirmed the news in a Facebook post, saying she passed away Saturday morning in New York City.

“After many months of failing health, she is finally at peace with her Louis (Zorich),” wrote her brother, who didn't provide further details about how she died.

Dukakis won her Academy Award for her supporting role as the mother in “Moonstruck,” opposite Cher, who also took home an Oscar that year for leading actress.

Fans may also know Dukakis for her work in other films and on TV shows, like “Steel Magnolias,” “Mr. Holland’s Opus,” or the multi-series “Tales of the City.”

Dukakis’ longtime husband, actor Louis Zorich, died in 2018 at the age of 93, the Hollywood Reporter reports. They had three children together.

