Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Adele requests Spotify to remove shuffle button, they listen

items.[0].image.alt
Columbia Records via AP
This cover image released by Columbia Records shows "30" by Adele. (Columbia Records via AP)
Adele
Posted at 5:53 PM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 19:53:19-05

When Adele suggests something, Spotify listens.

On Saturday, the Grammy-winning singer rejoiced when the audio streaming company removed its automatic shuffle button so her fans could listen to her "30" album in the order they are laid out on the album.

"This was the only request I had in our ever-changing industry!" she tweeted. "We don't create albums with so much care and thought into our tracklisting for no reason. Our art tells a story, and our stories should be listened to as we intended."

Spotify replied to Adele's tweet with "Anything for you."

According to CNN, for those who want to shuffle songs, it is available to premium listeners.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader