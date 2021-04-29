Watch
Arrests made in connection with violent theft of Lady Gaga's dogs, reports say

Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
FILE - This Feb. 4, 2019 file photo shows Lady Gaga at the 91st Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Lady Gaga
Posted at 2:49 PM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 16:50:51-04

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – The Los Angeles Police Department has made arrests in connection with the violent theft of Lady Gaga’s dogs in February, according to multiple reports.

TMZ was first to report on the arrests. ABC News and other outlets have since confirmed the news, citing law enforcement sources.

Two of Gaga’s three French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, were stolen after the singer’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was shot while walking them in Hollywood on Feb. 24.

Fischer was sent to the hospital, but he was expected to recover. A few days later, he took to Instagram and detailed his “close call with death.”

Later in the week, LAPD announced that Gaga’s dogs had been recovered unharmed. Officers said a woman brought the dogs to a police station.

Gaga had been offering $500,000 for the return of her dogs.

It’s also unclear at this time what charges the arrested suspects are facing. LAPD is reportedly expected to release further details on the arrests Thursday.

This story is developing and will be updated.

