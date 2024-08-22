Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

Oprah Winfrey will make appearance at Democratic National Convention

It remains unclear whether the legendary talk show host will endorse Vice President Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz.
Talk show legend Oprah Winfrey will reportedly appear at the DNC Wednesday night but it remains unclear whether she plans to use the moment to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris. (Scripps News)
81st Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Posted

Talk show legend Oprah Winfrey will appear at the DNC on Wednesday night, according to a person familiar with the schedule who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal plans.

Winfrey delivered a famous endorsement to then-Sen. Barack Obama during his 2008 presidential campaign. It’s not yet clear whether she will endorse Harris, who is vying to become the first Black woman elected president.

RELATED STORIES |

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader