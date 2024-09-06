Taylor Swift touches down for another football era at Chiefs' NFL season opener

It's football era — er, season — again, and what's the NFL without its shining star Taylor Swift? (We're talking to you, Brads and Chads.)

After a summer of Eras Tour globetrotting for both Swift and her backup dancer boyfriend, Travis Kelce, the music icon and the Kansas City Chiefs player both touched down at Arrowhead Stadium Thursday for the first game of the 2024 to 2025 NFL season — but not together, of course.

While No. 87 warmed up ahead of his back-to-back Super Bowl-winning team's match against the Baltimore Ravens, Swift was seen arriving by golf cart and greeting fans as she made her way into the stadium. And just before the delayed game started, cameras showed her in a suite sitting next to Kelce's dad.

It's been nearly a year since the artist put football on the map — okay, we'll stop now — when she attended her first Chiefs game at Kansas City's stadium, months after Kelce attended her Eras Tour stop in the same venue. Rumors began to swirl about the pair after his appearance at the July show, where he later joked about wanting to give her a friendship number with his phone number laced on it. Earlier in September, Kelce said he'd invited Swift to a game, and the rest is history.

In the midst of her record-breaking tour, Swift began stopping by various Chiefs games to support her boyfriend, from the frigid Christmas Day game all the way to the Super Bowl, where the Chiefs clinched their second win in three consecutive appearances at the big game. And after football season, Kelce was seen at several of Swift's concerts, even appearing on stage at the Wembley stop and taking part in the choreography for "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart."

Ahead of this football season, where the Chiefs aim to clinch the first ever three-peat Super Bowl win, Kelce recently told CBS Sports that Swift has begun drawing up plays for him, though the plans haven't yet made their way to Coach Andy Reid's desk.

Her appearance Thursday also helps put rumors to bed that the two were on track to a break up after a document surfaced online alleging they had been involved in a fake relationship the whole time. Kelce's reps denied the accusation and said lawyers were getting involved.