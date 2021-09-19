Watch
Entertainment

Actions

Chris Rock says he's contracted COVID-19

items.[0].image.alt
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
FILE - Chris Rock presents the award for outstanding comedy series at the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards on March 30, 2019, in Los Angeles. Rock turns 56 on Feb. 7. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File, File)
Chris Rock COVID-19
Posted at 9:52 AM, Sep 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-19 12:15:10-04

Actor and comedian Chris Rock says he has contracted COVID-19.

Rock shared the news of his diagnosis Sunday and encouraged others to seek out a vaccine shot.

"Hey guys I just found out I have COVID," Rock tweeted. "Trust me you don't want this. Get vaccinated."

People and The Daily Beast report that in May, Rock said during an appearance on the "Tonight Show" that he had been vaccinated.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader