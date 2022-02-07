Watch
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcome baby boy

Andy Kropa/Andy Kropa/Invision/AP
FILE - Recording artist Travis Scott, left, and Kylie Jenner, right, attend the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit presented by The New School at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in New York. Jenner gave birth to her second baby with Scott on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, according to an announcement on social media on Sunday, Feb. 6. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner
Reality TV star Kylie Jenner has announced that she has given birth to a baby boy.

According to the Associated Press, Jenner's second child with partner rapper Travis Scott.

The 24-year-old posted a picture on social media of the newborn's hand being held by her eldest daughter Stormi, with a caption of a blue heart.

Jenner did not disclose the child's name but said he was born on Feb. 2.

The AP reported that the makeup mogul and Scott began dating in 2017

They reportedly split in 2019 but continued to co-parent their daughter, who turned 4 on Feb. 1, according to the news outlet.

The couple reconciled last year, with Jenner announcing that she was pregnant in September.

