'Lady Marmalade' singer Sarah Dash passes away at 76

Sarah Dash, a singer who co-founded the all-female singing group, Labelle, has died. She was 76.

Patti Labelle and Nona Hendryx confirmed the news of Dash's passing on social media.

"Sarah Dash was an awesomely talented, beautiful, and loving soul who blessed my life and the lives of so many others in more ways than I can say,” Labelle tweeted. “Rest in power, my dear sister.”

The group, which Dash co-founded with Labelle and Hendryx, was most known for their 1974 hit "Lady Marmalade."

According to the Associated Press, the song was about New Orleans, sex workers, and it reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and Hot Soul Singles.

The AP reported that after Labelle disbanded in 1976, Dash continued performing as a solo artist, even touring with the Rolling Stones.