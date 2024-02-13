Watch Now
Pearl Jam returning to Washington-Grizzly Stadium

MTN News file
Pearl Jam performing at Washington Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on August 13, 2018.
MISSOULA — Pearl Jam is returning to Washington-Grizzly Stadium this summer.

The band will be bringing its Plus World Tour to Missoula on August 24, 2024.

Ten Club Ticket Presale Request Open Now; and registration for general onsale tickets begins on Tuesday here.

Pearl Jam will release their twelfth studio album, Dark Matter, on April 19, 2024, and launch a 35-date worldwide tour in May.

Dark Matter marks the band’s first release since Gigaton.

Pearl Jam performed at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in August of 2018.

The ban's bassist, Jeff Ament, is a Montana native who attended school at the University of Montana.

