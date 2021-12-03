Serena Williams adding author to long list of achievements

Serena Williams is adding author to her long list of achievements.

On Thursday, the news was announced that Williams is writing her new children's book "The Adventures of Qai Qai."

According to the website, the seven-time Wimbledon champion said the story is about her daughter Olympia's favorite doll.

The book centers around Qai Qai coming to life to teach Baby Girl about believing in herself to achieve her dreams.

According to Amazon, 'The adventures of Qai Qai' will be published next September.