Swift releases new music video directed by 'Gossip Girl' star

Taylor Swift released a new music video, and she had a famous friend behind the camera directing it.

Swift teased the video for "I Bet You Think About Me" on Twitter Sunday, which revealed that the video was directed by "Gossip Girl" star Blake Lively.

According to CNN, the song is off her "Red (Taylor's Version)" album.

The six-minute video also features actor Miles Teller as her ex-boyfriend, USA Today reported.

According to the news outlet, this is the second video Swift has released in a few days, with her releasing "All Too Well" on Friday.