Spring floods have created a statewide disaster for Montana as historic high waters and raging waves cut their way through the Treasure State.

MTN stations across the state are raising money to support our neighbors affected by this devastation. With the help of the Scripps Howard Foundation, you can make a contribution that will go to those in need.

The MTN Flood Relief Campaign is a Missoula and Western Montana KPAX initiative in collaboration with the Scripps Howard Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization. Contributions to the MTN Flood Relief Campaign will be used to help local Montana communities and are tax deductible.